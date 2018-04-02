Welcome to the Dreamcatcher School of Band Murder

New fiction by Jeffrey Kulik, Arcturus magazine April 2018.
I’m here to kill the band,” a young man says, confident, assured, and standing tall despite the enormous pressure about to be thrust upon him in his self-selected journey. The young man is Ryan Oxley, a New England born and bred, Harvard-educated young professional with an expensive German car, a fine Swiss watch, a hand-tailored Italian suit and a smart, recently-rehabbed apartment in New York’s gauche East Village. He is one of a legion of young men and women from all walks of life who are now taking the life-altering journey of killing their favorite bands.
He turns to face me. The light streams in from the large picture windows that look out onto the urban hustle-bustle outside. There is no band here today. He is only practicing. Standing in front of a full-length mirror in his luxurious apartment, he has spent the last few minutes showing me exactly how he winds down each day in preparation for his big moment…
