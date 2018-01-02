Start the Year with ‘Tuesday Funk’

What better way to commit to your resolution not to let winter keep you home than by heading to Tuesday Funk on the second of January? Join us in the upstairs lounge at Hopleaf for Chicago’s favorite eclectic monthly reading series, where we’ll feature Cameron McGill, Emily Belden, Marcus Emanuel, Emma Terhaar and Jac Jemc.

Admission is free, but you must be 21 to attend. Doors open at 7pm sharp (don’t dawdle if you want a seat!) and the show will start at 7:30pm. Please RSVP on Facebook.

Sponsored by the Chicago Review of Books.