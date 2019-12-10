A Climate Change Skeptic Changes His Mind

Here at the Chicago Review of Books we care deeply about storytelling—especially the kind that brings greater awareness to some of the world’s most pressing issues, such as climate change. The following story isn’t in book form, but it’s still incredibly compelling. It’s a two-part documentary by David Schechter, a reporter at WFAA television in Dallas, Texas, who brought one of his viewers, Justin, on a road trip. Thirty-eight year old Justin was a climate skeptic before the trip. But after traveling with David to meet climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe and then to Alaska to witness firsthand the state’s melting glaciers, he changed his mind.

Some folks say you can’t convince a skeptic. But Justin’s story is proof that you can.

This documentary originally appeared on WFAA television and is featured here as part of our commitment to Covering Climate Now, an international journalistic collaboration to strengthen coverage of the climate emergency.

Part One:

Part Two:

