Seeking New Daily Editors

The Chicago Review of Books is growing! To keep up with our eager readership, we’re looking to add new Daily Editors to our all-volunteer team. This would be a great role for someone based in Chicago with strong editing skills and a love for books of all genres.

As with all positions at the CHIRB, this will be a volunteer position that will require about 2-3 hours per week, but the time commitment is negotiable. Your main responsibility will be to edit one review or interview by a contributing writer per week, and participate in occasional editorial meetings. Ideally this person would be based in Chicago, but we will consider applications from folks living elsewhere.

The CHIRB is committed to ensuring that the diversity of literature we feature is echoed in the makeup of our editorial team and welcomes applications from candidates of all backgrounds.

If interested please send your resume and a short statement of interest with the subject line Daily Editor to the address editors@chireviewofbooks.com .

Applications are due April 15th.