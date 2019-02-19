We’re Looking for a Managing Editor

The Chicago Review of Books and its publisher (StoryStudio Chicago) are looking for a part-time Managing Editor to help the Chicago Review of Books continue growing and thriving. Since the CHIRB is currently all-volunteer (myself included!), this will likewise be a volunteer position, ideal for someone with 5-10 hours to spare each week on a passion project, particularly those interested in pursuing or continuing a career in media, publishing, or the arts.

Responsibilities

Working with editorial staff to set monthly editorial strategy (20%)

Working with freelance writers on story development (20%)

Editing and publishing stories via WordPress (30%)

Staying on top of forthcoming books via Edelweiss (10%)

Reading pitches and onboarding new writers (20%)

Candidates do not need to live in Chicago to be considered. Students are welcome to apply. Given that this is a part-time volunteer position, a passion for books and digital media is more important than experience.

A formal cover letter is not required: just email chireviewofbooks@gmail.com with a resume and tell us why you’d like to join the team. Speaking of the team: this is who we are. You’ll primarily work with me, Adam Morgan, Senior Editor Amy Brady, and StoryStudio liaison Sara Cutaia, as well as our writers.

The Chicago Review of Books has come a long way in just three years: 40,000 monthly visitors, events like our annual awards ceremony for Chicago writers, and stories featured in The New York Times, The Paris Review, The Guardian, Poets & Writers, Literary Hub, and many other publications. But we still have a long way to go in our quest to become one of the top five literary destinations online, and to secure grants for funding. We need you to help us get there.